College GameDay guest picker announced

Updated: Thu 7:26 PM, Sep 26, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Actress Gabrielle Union will be the guest picker for College GameDay on Saturday.

Gabrielle Union frequently attends Husker football games with her husband, Dwyane Wade. (Courtesy: @gabunion instagram)

The Omaha native tweeted her excitement Thursday afternoon.

Union tweeted asking Husker nation which Husker jersey to wear, and so far there is a popular answer. Christian Gaylord tweeted the actress and offered up his late father's jersey. "I’m a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You’re more then welcome to wear my fathers jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor."

Union also retweeted a post from a Husker fan that College GameDay hasn't had a female guest picker on the show in three years.

 