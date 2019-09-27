College GameDay hosts talk about being back in Nebraska

Since College GameDay announced its return to Nebraska, the buzz from Husker fans has been palpable.

College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit talks to reporters in Lincoln Friday. (Source: KOLN)

Thursday, the set of the popular ESPN show was erected outside East Stadium near 14th and Vine and Friday, we got a chance to talk with the hosts.

Kirk Herbstreit said he's amazed it's taken this long to get back to Nebraska. Husker fans would agree.

When asked why come back to Lincoln now? Herbstreit said, "(Nebraska) is winning games and they're playing a great opponent in Ohio State and it's a big game nationally."

The show is being broadcast in Lincoln for the first time since Nebraska joined the Big Ten Conference. But Herbstreit said it's not the change of conference that caused Nebraska to struggle, it was finding the right coach.

He says Nebraska has finally found it.

"This guy, Scott Frost, is the right guy to bring (Nebraska) back. It's going to take some time to do it the right way," Herbstreit said.

Host Rece Davis would agree.

"I think he's putting in a foundation that is going to last for the long haul," Davis said. "He fits, he understands the program, the history, the culture and on top of that he's a tremendous football coach."

Herbstreit added Nebraska has an advantage playing at Memorial Stadium, and the key to Saturday's game will be Sophomore Quarterback Adrian Martinez's ability to make plays against a talented Buckeye defense.

It's obvious that Nebraska is the underdog in this game.

"I think that at this juncture you'd be disingenuous if you didn't say Ohio State is a pretty significantly superior team at the moment...but the superior team doesn't always win and you generate some real momentum by pulling an upset like this," Davis said.

Herbstreit recalled one of his favorite memories involving Nebraska was a unique opportunity getting to be a sounding board for retired coach Tom Osborne. Herbstreit said he was standing outside Nebraska's team box next to Osborne during a game in Norman, Oklahoma.

"I was just in awe of standing next to a legend and having him say what he would normally say into a headset, but he was saying it just to me."

The 3-1 Huskers will battle undefeated Ohio State under the lights at Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

