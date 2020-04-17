College instructor Andy Stock candidate for U.S. Senate

The following responses have not been edited.

Name (also include name you’d prefer to be called): Andy Stock

Political Party: Democrat

Current or most recent profession: Community college instructor (Political Science)

Tell us a little about yourself:

I was born and raised in Nebraska. I've worked as a public defender and as an attorney for Legal Aid of Nebraska. I now teach Political Science and I enjoy spending time with my family.

Why are you running for this office?

Because I'm tired of watching Nebraska Democrats who run for statewide offices present themselves as some sort of "Light" version of the Republicans we already have. I want to take this country in a different direction, an anti-corporate, people-first direction. And I think Nebraska voters deserve to have that choice.

Do you support the actions taken by federal, state and local government officials to combat the spread of COVID-19? What, if any, changes would you propose?

No, it's been a disaster. Our president, governor, mayors and city councils moved way too slowly in taking the coronavirus threat seriously. They moved slowly because taking action meant hurting businesses and they didn't want to upset their big donors. Almost every country in the world has handled this pandemic better than America because other countries don't have the extreme level of corporate influence over politicians that we do. We need to give more financial support to our hospitals and citizens.

What is your message to Nebraskans during this time of crisis?

You better wake up. Government can play a huge role in helping you, your family, your, community, your state, and your country get through this crisis. But if you keep voting corporate mouthpieces into office then government will never effectively help people.

How will you support the economy now and after social distancing requirements end?

We need to support people directly and we need to do it now. The economy will eventually recover if we take care of our people. But if our government continues to target aid to businesses and corporations hoping that it will somehow trickle-down to people, then we're doomed to fail. We should immediately give every American free health insurance and every adult citizen a $1,000 monthly stipend. Businesses and corporations can pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.

What other issues facing voters are most important to you as a candidate?

We need to finally end our failed War On Drugs. We incarcerate more people per capita than any other country in the world. Mass incarceration tears apart families and communities. For what? So we can feel morally superior about our tough stand against drugs? Give me a break. A great first step toward ending the War On Drugs would be to pass a federal law making marijuana use and production fully legal in all 50 states.

Why do you consider yourself the best person to address the needs of Nebraska voters?

I'm not owned by corporate and business interests; I don’t accept their money. I will only do what's in The People's best interest.

What separates you from your primary challenger(s)? What about your potential general election challengers?

I don't concern myself with the other Democrats in the primary. I'm solely focused on getting my message out to voters. As far the potential general election is concerned, if voters truly want to “drain the swamp,” they should take a look at Senator Sasse’s biggest campaign donors. He’s as swampy as it gets.

Is there any other message, statement or concern you’d like to address?

Our country is racing toward oligarchy (rule by the wealthy for the benefit of the wealthy). Instead, we need to be racing to fix our democracy so that it starts working for everyone, not just the wealthy.