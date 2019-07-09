Colorado man accused of fight, injuries that killed Nebr. man

Colorado man is facing manslaughter charges after a fight on July 4th in Lemoyne, Nebraska. Court documents show 42-year-old Timothy Walker of Brighton, Colorado, was officially charged on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Walker and 31-year-old Justin Borowski fought over prescription medications. Patrol reports say Walker accused Borowksi of stealing his medications. Walker forced Borowski out of his home and shoved and pushed him.

In the documents, Walker also told investigators he and a mutual friend drove Borowski to a gas station, but returned to pick him up and returned him to Walker's home. That's when Borowski's parents were called to pick Borowski up.

Borowski's parents took him to the Perkins County Community Hospital with traumatic brain injuries. He was airlifted to a Kearney Hospital where he died from his injuries on July 5th

Walker is no longer in jail. He bonded out on 10% of $100,000. His next court date is July 22nd.