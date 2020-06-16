Colorado man arrested at North Platte gas station for enticing a child

Updated: Tue 12:33 PM, Jun 16, 2020

North Platte, Neb. (KNOP-TV) - A Colorado man was arrested at a gas station in North Platte Monday, for attempting to have sexual relations with an underage girl.

Tyler Norton, 26, of Evans, Colorado believed he was meeting a 15-year-old. The “girl” was actually an undercover NSP investigator.

When Norton arrived for the arranged meeting Monday at a gas station in North Platte, he was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for enticement by electronic communications. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

