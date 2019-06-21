Colorado murder suspect in custody in Lincoln

A man wanted for a December 2018 murder in Colorado Springs is in custody in Lincoln.

Colorado Springs Police said Felix Jacques, 27, was wanted for Murder in the First Degree - after deliberation and intent, Murder in the First Degree - commission of a qualified felony, and Aggravated Robbery.

Colorado Springs Police believe Jacques shot and killed Robbie London on December 20, 2018.

On June 18, Jacques was arrested on the charges out of Colorado.

At the time of the arrest, he was already in custody at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections in Lincoln, NE, for unrelated charges in Nebraska.

Jacques is awaiting extradition from Nebraska to Colorado.