Columbus Police asking for help identifying possible suspect

Columbus Police are asking for the public's help identifying a possible suspect in a recent hit-and-run. (Source: Columbus Police)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 10:33 AM, Dec 04, 2019

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KOLN) -- Columbus Police are asking for the public's help identifying a possible suspect in a recent hit-and-run.

Police released pictures of the man and his vehicle on Wednesday.

If you recognize him, or have any information, call Platte County Crimestoppers at 402-563-4000 or Columbus Police at (402) 564-3201.

 