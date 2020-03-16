Columbus business recovers from flooding

It's been one year since the historic flooding that devastated parts of Nebraska last March. Columbus was one of the worst-hit locations. One of the businesses, CK Grill and Bar, held its grand re-opening over the weekend and the owner said things are better than ever.

(Source: KOLN).

"I look at pictures now and I can't believe we went through it, truly," said Chelsea Kallenbach, co-owner of CK Grill and Bar.

Filled with feet of water one year ago, Kallenbach said she didn't expect to see her business where it is today. Over the last year, things have changed completely and she said she has her customers to thank.

"It hasn't slowed down, it has been incredible the support from the community, everybody has just really rallied around us," Kallenbach said.

In the days and months following the flooding, the business had to be stripped down to the studs and be completely redone. They re-opened in August after thousands of dollars and countless hours of work. Customers said CK Grill and Bar is the prime example of Nebraska strong.

"It makes me feel good. I mean if anyone can do it, the Kallenbach's can," said Kevin Klevemann, a customer.

Kallenbach said looking back she would never want to go through something like that again, but said it was pretty incredible to see not only Columbus but the state as a whole come together for a tragedy.

"I'm so proud of what we've done, I'm so proud of everybody that has helped, it's very humbling to see that they continue to support us," Kallenbach said.