Columbus man killed in rollover crash

A Columbus man was killed in an accident over the weekend in Platte County.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office said just before 7 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident approximately 1/2 mile north of 287th on 205th Avenue.

The sheriff's office said 24-year-old Joseph Sullivan died at the scene. He was a passenger in a car that lost control and rolled several times. The driver of the vehicle, Martin Gomez, Jr., was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but the incident is currently under investigation by both the Platte County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

