Columbus woman killed in hit-and-run accident

Authorities say a 19-year-old Columbus woman was killed in an early-morning hit-and-run accident.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said deputies were sent to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident about one mile east of Columbus around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Wemhoff said an investigation shows that 56-year-old Michael Hieb of Duncan was driving westbound on East 8th Street when his pickup hit 19-year-old Jaqueline Robledo of Columbus, who was walking westbound on the street. Robledo was transported to Columbus Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Wemhoff says Hieb didn't stop at the scene. Law enforcement found him a few minutes later and arrested him for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the accident. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.