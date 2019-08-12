Commissioners Board approve road negotiations

The Lincoln County board of commissioners is entering the final stages of fixing South River Road.

The board voted on Monday to begin negotiations with Char-Mar-Long Ltd., who owns the property just south of the affected road. This comes after the 2015 Spring Flood made the road impassible and contributed to the death of two teens. Board Chairman Joe Hewley said the negotiations will allow citizens to safely pass by the road.

"[The detour] makes a bend to the south if you will, to get around the damaged area of river and the existing road," Hewley said.

Once the board has access to the property, it will turn its attention to repairing the damaged road.