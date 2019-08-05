Commissioners make progress in fixing South River Road after 2015 floods

It's been over four years since flood waters washed out a section of the West South River Road on North Platte's southwest side. The Lincoln County Commissioners used Monday's meeting to move plans for repairs forward.

Commissioners agreed to work with Mainelli Wagner and Associates, a civil engineering company, for project repairs Commissioners went into closed session to discuss purchasing necessary real estate and right away. Commissioners agreed first have the property appraised.

Lincoln County Highway Superintendent, Carla Odell says, "This is the mile of road that goes from South Buffalo over to Homestead on South River."

"So it's an important mile of road for emergencies and stuff like that. Right now they're having to go down Walker and then to Homestead," says Odell, "I believe it adds about three miles."

The Commissioners saying they have been negotiating the project for what feels like forever. Odell says they would like work to see work begin on South River Road yet this year.

During the 2015 Spring Flood, two teens, Lexi Wiezork and Noah Ramos were killed when their car into the river of after the road was washed out.