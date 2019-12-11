Communities still recovering after flooding

What was once freshly harvested fields, now looks like a lake. There's a shed blown over and a house ruined by floodwater.

"Till the river goes down, the water don't go away here," said Phil Peters, a Percival resident.

This is southwest Iowa's reality- underwater. For the first time in nine months, however, the river is dipping below flood stage according to the National Weather Service.

"There are still a lot of properties, a lot of farmland that is still flooded," said Austin Yates with the Iowa Department of Transportation. "Just because the river is no longer flooding, we still are in a flood condition."

The waters in Iowa are the same flood waters that ripped through Nebraska.

"It's been a rough year," said Peters. "Just out and out been a rough year."

I-29 was once shutdown by floodwater and shows obvious signs of damage. Grain bins are busted and stranded on an island of land. Houses are abandoned and condemned. The course of the Missouri River now channels through farmlands.

"This area will never be the same," added Peters.

This holiday season marks the end of a long year for those along the Missouri River. Multiple flooding events have put people like Peters out thousands of dollars in repairs, and leaving many without a place to call home.

"It's very hard on people, especially come holidays," said Peters. During mandatory evacuations, he was separated from his wife and son. "They can't have their family meals at their house. There's a lot of things they can't do."

More than 400 houses in Fremont County were damged. Iowa DOT is shelling out $34 million to create two new bridges at a different elevation to avoid the same damage.

For many, recovery will go on for the foreseeable future.

"Head up, move forward," said Peters. "That's all you can do. Can't sit around and worry what has happened, you have to worry about what the future is going to bring."

