Community Action is running extremely low on toy donations for the holidays

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties is asking for your help this holiday season. Some parents in Lincoln need a little boost on Christmas morning from Community Action and its donors.

Community Action says a family of four with two working parents in Lancaster County needs to earn at least $64,000 a year to meet basic needs. The income for a family of four living at or below poverty is a little over $25,000. That's a $38,000 gap.

Community Action has different programs to help families fight poverty. They offer services like early childhood education and homelessness prevention. Right now, they're focusing their attention on making kids happy on Christmas day. The shelves in the Community Action Store are low on toys and are almost empty. That's why they're reaching out, hoping you will help fill them.

Communications and development coordinator for Community Action Jessie Hedrick tells 10/11, "Toys like baby dolls are really, really important and special to them because those are expensive. They bring so much joy when you're that little, and it's so important to be able to play pretend and to be able to have access to something physical like that."

Instead of using money, participants in the programs earn points and use them in exchange for items in the store. Points are earned when people achieve goals like finding better employment, signing up for GED classes or pursuing a college education.

As of now, each family is limited to only taking two toys, no matter how many kids are in the household. Store workers say they could expand on this limit, but can't because of the lack of toys.

"[Getting a toy is] really meaningful in many ways, and not only for the child, but for the parent as well. We have families who really wait all year and save their points to be able to get a holiday gift for their child in The Store, " communications and development director for Community Action Heather Loughman says.

Community Action is asking for unwrapped, new toys. Toys like balls, Barbie dolls and movie-themed items are in high-demand.

There are many different ways to donate toys for The Store. You can simply drop them off. Community Action is located at 210 "O" Street. A handful of credit unions around the city are also accepting toy donations for Community Action. Participating credit unions include LincOne Fed. Credit Union, Liberty First Credit Union, University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union, and Members Only Credit Union.

If you would like more information about Community Action and the programs they offer, visit here.