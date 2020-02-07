Community Cafe event engages people through conversations

In a world of screens, distractions and busy days a group is trying to bring people together through conversations.

The Community Cafe is used to bring people of any age and any walk of life together to simply talk.

The Community Cafe is used to bring people of any age and any walk of life together to simply talk.

The Community Learning Center at Lincoln High hosted the event.

There were about 20 people in attendance ranging from students, parents and faculty.

The goal of the group is to meet new people and help make the community a stronger place.

"One of the things that I think is so powerful about the Community Cafe is it recognizes and honors people at human level. This feels like a very restorative way for us to be together," said Chelsea Egenberger with Lincoln High’s Community Learning Center.

"I've met people here that I haven't met before, and made connections in the short time that we've been here tonight that I don't think I would have made otherwise," said Mark Larson.

This week’s theme was "what fills your cup" as people discussed their moods and interests.

They plan on having a second event at Lincoln High later this semester.

