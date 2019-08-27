Community brings up concerns about children's safety walking to school after two Omaha deaths

As seven-year-old Kaleb runs toward Hill Elementary school from about a block away, his mom Anika Borremans tells him she loves him and watches him walk away.

Lincoln mom, Anika Borremans, watches as her son Kaleb runs off to school Tuesday morning.

Kaleb yells goodbye back to his mom, and runs off with a friend.

Kaleb etting to walk alone is a new part of the family's routine.

"He wanted to walk with his friends," Borremans said. "So this is kind of the compromise we came up with where he still gets to walk a portion of the way himself and when school gets out but he's also not crossing any streets."

But there's something that's often in the back of her mind- that even though Kaleb's been taught to look both ways his entire life, maybe it's not enough.

In the last few weeks two young Omaha-area kids have been killed while crossing the street. Another was injured.

"It's scary, it's hard," Borremans said. "It makes me reconsider even the safety precautions we use getting to and from school."

The Lincoln Police Department is on high alert on Lincoln's streets. So far this school year, they haven't had any serious incidents take place.

They have given 426 citations, 257 of them for speeding, in school zones during a back-to-school enforcement project.

"Sometimes people forget school is back in session but the biggest problem is people not paying attention," Officer Angela Sands with the Police Department said. "People say they didn't see flashing yellow lights when crossing through a school zone and if you can't see those yellow lights how are you going to see a child crossing the street."

This was a big concern for Cathedral of the Risen Christ school principal Jeremy Ekeler.

"We had close calls, we had a lot of fender benders," Ekeler said.

His school is located just south of 33rd and Sheridan and most students who walked to school used to use 37th and Sheridan to cross the street.

Leaving elementary school students to compete with rush hour traffic.

"I was worried about someone being hurt, I was worried about kids witnessing someone being hurt," Ekeler said.

This year, he doesn't have to worry quite so much.

With the help of involved parents, the Lincoln Police Department and city officials, they created a new crosswalk right in front of the school that's marked by bright yellow signs, flashing lights and a crossing guard during the morning and afternoon commute.

"This is an awesome option gives me peace of mind, peace of heart," Ekeler said.

So far this year, they've had no incidents.

But Ekeler said they're still seeing some cars run through the crosswalk. Even with the signs, the lights and a stop sign.

He asks drivers to please pay attention.

To please, help keep Lincoln's kids safe.

The Lincoln Police Department suggests parents teacher their kids to be as visible as possible on the road, look both ways and make eye contact with the driver of the car before crossing.

If there's an intersection near your child's school you're concerned about, report on the Lincoln Police Department's website and they'll look into it.