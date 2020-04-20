Community celebrates Tri County seniors with parade

Seniors across the country are missing out on marking those last memories of high school but Monday night seniors from Tri County were the focal point of a parade in their honor.

"I can't even really put it into words," said Lauryn Rieken a Tri County senior. "It means so much to me that all these people are here to support us."

Monday night they were escorted by volunteer fire departments from surrounding communities who helped coordinate the event.

"The kids have missed enough," said Tim Garrison who helped organized the parade. "We got to walk across the Tri County stage, they didn't, so we just want to make it special for them."

Friends, family and neighbors lined the streets of Plymouth and DeWitt with signs, cheers and well wishes.

"It's fantastic," said Jacob Kapke another senior. "They feel bad for us. I've heard from multiple people in the community but there's nothing any of us can do about it so we're just making the best of it."

The small class size makes the group incredibly close. While they can't make up the loss they say at least they're all still together in it.

"We've gotten really close this year," said Cassidy Kowalski a senior. "It's really exciting to see all of them, we have to stay six feet apart but it's still really special."