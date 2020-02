A 21-year old inmate at the Community Corrections Center – Omaha died at the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell around 4:20 a.m.

Carmichael Elya began serving his sentence on March 6, 2017. He was serving six to 10-years on a charge of first-degree sexual assault out of Sarpy County.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.