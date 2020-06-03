Community invited to virtual preview of new LPS high school design concepts

Community members will have two opportunities, one on Wednesday and the other on Thursday, to virtually preview the new high school design concepts unveiled by Lincoln Public Schools and ask staff questions.

The public is invited to view a brief, 15-minute presentation. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be an opportunity to submit comments and suggestions. The virtual open houses replaces the previously scheduled events in March that were postponed due to COVID-19 health measures.

Wednesday, June 3 from 6-6:45 p.m. Link: https://lps.zoom.us/j/92048913534

Thursday, June 4 from 12-12:45 p.m. Link: https://lps.zoom.us/j/97903683988

“Our team has gathered input from various stakeholder groups and done a great deal of analysis to develop preliminary designs,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs. “This is another opportunity for us to hear from our community and capture their thoughts.”

The two new high schools are expected to be built in the northeast and southeast areas of Lincoln after a $290 million bond issue passed in early February.

The school in SE Lincoln is slated to be built at 70th and Saltillo Road, while the NE school will be constructed at NW 48th Street and West Holdrege Street.