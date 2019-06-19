Community mourns the loss of four Gretna students killed in crash

The community of Gretna is in mourning and communities from across Nebraska are showing their support. Four Gretna High School students were killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash late Monday night.

As of Wednesday morning, the names of the teens have not been released by officials. The Sheriff's Office said all of the girls were 15 or 16 years old.

The Sheriff's Office and Gretna Public Schools officials say they will hold a joint press conference to release more information, but have not said when that press conference will happen.

People packed into St. Patrick's Church in Gretna on Tuesday night, as friends and fellow classmates shared memories.

"We'll never forget [her] ever. It's just amazing how many lives she touched, she's younger than half of us here and touched way more lives than we could," fellow students said at the vigil and prayer service.

A fifth girl was injured in the crash. 10/11 NOW has been working to get an update on her condition.

Gretna High School has opened up the school for students to talk to counselors. There is also a Go Fund Me page. Organizers of the page said the money will go to the five families.