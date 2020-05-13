Community rallies to send cards, gifts to Seward man

Dee Soflin's little brother Marc has cerebral palsy and lives in an assisted living home in Seward.

With visits and communication limited right now she called on a community who was quick to answer to send him a little cheer.

Marc's sister describes him as a smiling social butterfly.

"His favorite spot is by the nurse's station so he can be the greeter, he's just such a good guy," said Soflin.

Since the pandemic for safety and health reasons he has limited movement around the facility. He cannot wear a mask because of an existing breathing problems.

"He was just feeling kind of down because he couldn't do his usual routine," said Soflin. "He couldn't tell everybody hi and hey, big thumbs up guy."

Last Thursday Soflin put a call out on social media asking for people to send mail to Marc to help cheer him up.

The result was dozens of letters, balloons, and gifts.

"It surprises me how many but not that it happened," said Soflin. "I have a lot of friends and family and those are just the kind of people we are."

Soflin says she can't thank people enough for their selfless acts to help her brother through these uncertain and sometimes lonely times.

"It made me feel really good because he really deserves it and they're telling me it's really really made a difference," said Soflin.

If you would like to send a letter to Marc send it to Marc Bogert at Ridgewood Rehab and Care Center 624 Pinewood Avenue Seward, NE 68434.

