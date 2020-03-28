New cases bring State total to 109; more Counties add restrictions

A new community-transmitted case of COVID-19 in Norfolk and the first cases in Gosper and Platte Counties bring the State total up to 109 as of Saturday evening, according to a release from DHHS.

The Norfolk case was confirmed in a man in his 70s, who lives at a long-term care facility in Norfolk. A community-spread case is one where the source of the infection cannot be traced.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department says the man is a resident of St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center.

St. Joseph's Administrator Rita Raffety tells News Channel Nebraska the man has been placed in isolation and is being cared for by the facility's staff. Two family members were allowed to visit the man and are now quarantined in their homes.

Additionally, a state Directed Health Measure (DHM) will go into effect Sunday morning for Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton Counties, according to DHHS. The DHM imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings, requires restaurants and bars in these areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout service, delivery, and/or curbside service only, among other measures.

More information on the Directed Health Measures in these counties and others around the state can be found on the DHHS website here.