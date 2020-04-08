Community spread confirmed with third case reported in Custer County

Loup Basin Public Health Departments (LBPHD) has identified a third positive COVID-19 case in Custer County. The female, in her 20s with underlying health conditions, has been identified as a case of community spread. She is currently isolating at home as of April 5th per the recommendations of public health. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient's privacy.

LBPHD is completing further investigation into this case. All known contacts will be notified, asked to quarantine and will be monitored by public health for symptoms. Three low risk areas of exposure have been identified. The first is Gary’s Super Food, 1110 South B Street in Broken Bow, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The second is Trotter’s Whoa & Go, 300 N US-183 in Sargent, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The third is Mr. Rudy’s, 307 US-183 in Sargent, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Those at the above identified areas of public exposure are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days following possible exposure. Those who develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea) should contact their health care providers for further direction.

With the nice weather and Easter holiday approaching, it is extremely important that individuals do not gather with anyone who does not live in their home no matter the size of the gathering.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).

