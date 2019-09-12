Companies making it tougher for Omaha kids to rent scooters

Two companies are making it harder for kids to rent their electric scooters in Omaha.

Spin and Lime officials say they're requiring people to use driver's licenses to verify their ages before renting the battery-powered scooters. The change comes after a 9-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday when the scooter he was on ran into the side of a municipal bus.

The two companies have been operating in Omaha as part of a pilot program approved by Mayor Jean Stothert in May. Before the change announced Wednesday, the Lime and Spin apps required riders to confirm they were at least 18 years old but allowed them to vouch for their ages.

Concerns about injuries to young riders have prompted Councilwoman Aimee Melton to ask the city law department whether the city could end the pilot program before its scheduled completion in November.

