Compassion Experience brings third-world poverty to light

For many in Lincoln, extreme poverty isn't even a thought.

That's why Compassion International is bringing a replica of what some extreme third world poverty looks like to your city.

Every room in the traveling exhibit represents a room that somebody has lived in. As visitors pass through the rooms, the story behind it is narrated by the person who lived there.

"It was shocking," said Tessi Avery, a visitor. "You just couldn't imagine."

The traveling exhibit is a way to bring a taste of third-world poverty to your door step.

"I thought we needed a reality check with Christmas coming up and seeing how other parts of the world live," said Lynne Klein, a visitor.

While the exhibit might seem foreign, ambassadors from Compassion International said there might be more in common between you and those in third-world poverty than you think.

"Mother's hearts are the same," said ambassador Elsie Arrington. "They want the best for their children and they're doing the best that they can for their children, but they just have such limited resources."

For the narrators of this exhibit, Kiwi and Jey, life in extreme poverty changed when sponsored by someone from Compassion International. The sponsorship paid for basic necessities, hygiene items, and for Kiwi, even college.

Arrington said children aren't the only ones who benefit.

"It will not only bless that child's life, it will benefit them more than they realize."

For visitors today, the stories of poverty only inspired them to help.

"If I give someone an hour of my month of pay to help somebody in need that's the least I can do," said Klein.

The exhibit will be at open at Lincoln Berean from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Monday. Registrations and walk-ins are welcome. Follow this link to learn more.

