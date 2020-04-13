Conagra recalls Health Choice bowls due to rocks

It's time to check your freezer. Conagra is recalling nearly 131,000 pounds of health of Healthy Choice frozen chicken bowls.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the frozen, not-ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on Jan. 23, 2020.

The problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the issue.

The following products are subject to recall:

- 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

- 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.