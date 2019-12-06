Confidence in Nebraska economy holds steady

Businesses and individuals in Nebraska continue to have a positive outlook when it comes to the economy, although level of confidence is down just slightly.

The latest report is from surveys distributed by the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

According to a press release from the bureau, November responses to the Survey of Nebraska Households indicate that consumer confidence stood at 103.7 during the month, above the neutral level of 100 and down slightly from the October value of 104.2.

Nebraska business confidence stood at 106 in November, based on responses to the monthly Survey of Nebraska Business. This is above the neutral value of 100 and down marginally from a reading of 106.9 in October.

“Confidence levels are consistent with a moderate rate of economic growth in the state,” said Eric Thompson, an economist and bureau director.

Labor availability and taxes were top areas of concern for the Nebraska economy. Twenty-eight percent of businesses indicated that their top concern was the availability and quality of labor. Twenty-one percent of households indicated that their top concern was taxes, while 18% chose the cost of health care and health insurance.

The surveys are sent each month to 500 randomly selected Nebraska businesses and households. During November, 125 businesses responded to the Survey of Nebraska Business, for a response rate of 25%. There were 144 responses to the Survey of Nebraska Households, for a response rate of 29%.

The complete survey report can be found on the the Bureau of Business Research website,