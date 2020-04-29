Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County hits 161

Health officials in Lincoln are now confirming 161 cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, announcing four new cases Wednesday morning.

A total of one death has been reported in Lancaster County.

The Directed Health Measure that was put in place for Lancaster County that restricts gatherings and business operations is set to expire on May 6, however, no plan has been announced for what restrictions will look like after that date.

More information on a new DHM is expected from Governor Ricketts and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in the coming days.

Statewide, there 3,615 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and 55 people have died.