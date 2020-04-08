LIVE at 2PM: COVID-19 update from Gov. Ricketts as Nebraska clears 500 case mark

New COVID-19 cases are being reported across the state, as the total has pushed past 500 in Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 in a press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here when it begins.

Douglas County still has the most reported cases at 181, while Hall County has the second most at 71.

The first confirmed death from COVID-19 was confirmed in Lancaster County on Wednesday. Confirmed cases in Lancaster County currently sits at 39, a rise from 34 on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 13 deaths and 522 cases have been reported in Nebraska as a result of COVID-19.