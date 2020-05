The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County now sits at 378, according to City of Lincoln health officials.

That is an increase of 79 cases.

Statewide, there are 5,949 cases in Nebraska.

Hall County has the most confirmed cases with 1,281.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is expected to hold a daily press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.