Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln rises past 400

Lincoln health officials are confirming 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, bringing the local total to 434.

The number of cases has been rising steadily in Lincoln over the past few weeks, jumping 133 in the last week.

One death has been reported in Lancaster County related to COVID-19.

For a breakdown of the latest numbers, click here to access the City of Lincoln COVID-19 Dashboard.

Across the State of Nebraska, there are 6,143 confirmed cases.

