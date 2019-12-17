Congress moving to raise smoking age to 21

One provision in the $1.4 trillion spending bill, would raise the age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21.

19 states, and two territories, currently have similar laws in place.

If President Trump signs the bill, it would make sales to people under 21 illegal in all 50 states.

The measure is more than three-quarters of the way through the 1,800-page bill. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said the age increase also applies to vaping.

Starting Jan. 1, the legal age to buy tobacco or vaping products in Nebraska will increase to 19, but the age could be raised again to 21.

The House bill would allot for $18.5 million each fiscal year through Sept. 30, 2024, for states to use to help people stop using tobacco and prevent the use by people under 21.

Raising the age to 21 would be tied to federal funding, ensuring states comply.

No Limits, a youth-led movement against big tobacco companies said this is something they've worked hard for.

"We've made so many strides in lowering the traditional tobacco youth use rate, but the e-cigarette use rate is skyrocketing, and the age increase will play a huge role in helping battle that as well," said Molly Kincaid, No Limits project coordinator.

Jacey Anderson said she sees her peers vaping and knows first hand just how big of a problem it is.

"As I have experienced most of my peer's access products from college students who just graduated and they are just turning 19, and most of them if you're going to a four-year college, they won't be 21," Anderson said.

Four out of five teens start to use tobacco through flavored tobacco products. Kincaid said even if this bill is passed, there's more that could be done.

"Addressing the flavors, because a lot of kids are starting because the vaping or menthol products are coming in flavors they like," Kincaid said.

The bill gives a 3-year transition period and another two years of discretion.

Again the Senate needs to vote and then President Trump has to make the final decision by midnight on Friday.