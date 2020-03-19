Congressman Jeff Fortenberry on COVID-19

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry stopped by the 10/11 studios to talk about what is going on in Washington amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a transcription with Fortenberry's interview with 10/11 NOW's Bill Schammert.

Q: What is going in Washington right now to help everyday Nebraskans?

Rep. Fortenberry: Well its the right question because our country has been so traumatized by the coronavirus and of course so many people are struggling to do the right thing here at home. Really its a three fold approach by your federal government: first was to protect health. We passed a major bill to move treatment supplies, particularly test kits to the public as well as develop a vaccine. Second was to help people who may have gotten sick and needed to go home from work so the federal government is going to pay small businesses for sick leave for people who may have to take care of someone who is at home or their child or they got the virus themselves. The third dynamic just happened as I came into the studio -- the United States Senate has just passed a bill that we will quickly go back and potentially pass in the House that provides direct support for Americans who are struggling and small businesses who are in dire circumstances. There will be the potential for payroll tax holidays, there will be an extension of taxes due, each American family is going to get some kind of subsidy cash in their hand to get us through this very, very difficult moment as a country.

Q: We've heard about that direct cash up to a $1,000 dollars for adults $500 dollars for children is that something you support?

Rep. Fortenberry: Very much so. We need to move quickly extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, so many people are hurting because of the shrinkage of the hospitality industry, the restaurant industry, the travel industry. This has negative multiplier effects throughout the economy and effecting other service sectors. To get people back on their feet to get past this month of payment of bills. We're hopeful that this social distancing policy and the testing that takes place in the next week is going to actually give us an aggregate sense of how bad this is for the country. Then we'll flatten the curve and turn the corner hopefully shortly and then get everyone back to work. This is gonna take some time and these cash payments should be very, very helpful to people so yes I will support this.

Q: Here in the City of Lincoln healthy, symptomatic people are being told they might never get tested unless they are on the front lines, healthcare workers, first responders. What do you think about the state of testing right now?

Rep. Fortenberry: Well it has to be rationed unfortunately the reality is if there is a person that may be sick but the symptoms don't match the coronavirus because of the lack of supplies its having to be triaged. As more tests are available, and they are coming, more and more Americans will be tested and frankly, we're gonna see an increase in the incident of this disease. Its going to spike and I hope through the social distancing policies and the closures of events as painful and difficult as this has been we actually flatten the curve, we get in front of this disease and it begins to diminish and those that are seriously affected are taken well care of then we all get back to work. That is an optimistic view not clear on the timing of that but hopefully we turn this corner and then reflect on how tough these days were and how well we did in solidarity with one another.