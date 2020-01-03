Conspiracy charge against Bailey Boswell dismissed

A charge of conspiracy to commit a felony against Bailey Boswell has been dismissed, according to court records.

In March, Boswell is scheduled to stand trial for charges of first-degree murder for the killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017.

Boswell also faces charges of improper disposal of human skeletal remains.

According to court records, the State of Nebraska failed to sufficiently bring forth enough certainty for the court to proceed with the conspiracy charge.

However, the state has until Jan. 10 to bring forth new information.

Boswell’s boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, has already been found guilty of the murder of Loofe during a trial in July 2019.

