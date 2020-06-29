Construction begins on Hwy 103

Road work will begin Monday on Highway 103 in Seward and Saline Counties.

The construction zone will stretch from west Pine Street in Pleasant Dale to Highway 33, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin a chip seal project. That is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.

Work is anticipated to take 3 days. One-lane traffic will occur with the use of a pilot car and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.