Construction begins on destroyed Highway 281 bridge

Work is beginning on the destroyed Highway 281 bridge over the Niobrara River.

In May, The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Hawkins Construction was awarded the contract to begin work on the bridge.

In a Facebook post from Hawkins Construction on Tuesday, they confirm that equipment has been put in place and crews were beginning to drive pile near the banks of the river.

The Department authorized the installation of a single lane to allow traffic to move through while the bridge is being constructed.

The temporary roadway is estimated to be in service by August 1st.

The Department estimates a permanent bridge to be open by November of 2020 with project completion by spring of 2021.