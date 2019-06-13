Multiple construction projects in full swing in Lincoln

It's a season we all dread construction.

The city has 14 major projects in the works, but could have up to 35 smaller ones on any given week.

Many of the projects are anticipated to be finished this fall.

The goal is to improve the roads and make them safer, but getting there can be a hassle.

A construction sign sits on 66th and Pine Lake Rd. Construction for this road began in March of 2018 and is expected to last through the fall of 2019.

Kelly’s Auto Repair is located at 66th and Pine Lake Rd.

They've been in Lincoln for 26 years and recently moved to this location on the south side of town.

The owner says this construction has been terrible.

"I’ve never had to deal with anything like this," said Kelly Jacob.

Construction cones fill the road outside of Kelly’s Auto Repair.

Jacob says the difficult part is getting customers to his shop.

"Trying to explain to them that even though it says road closed at the round about it's not, and trying to teach people it's ok to make a u-turn at 66th. It's just been kind of tough," said Jacob.

Crews are expanding Pine Lake to four lanes. It's one of the 14 major projects happening right now in Lincoln.

The city says this construction season had a late start because of the rain this spring.

"Now that school is out and summer is here we're looking forward to really try and make up any progress that we may have lost in the spring," said Thomas Shafer.

City Manager Thomas Shafer says he knows construction can be a hassle, but he doesn't want you to get discouraged.

"We're asking people to have patience with this. Keep the end goal in mind that we're going to improve things when we're done," said Shafer.

"I think it'll be a great thing, but in my head I can't see why it takes so long, but I guess they know their business like I know mine."

Shafer encourages drivers to use the Waze app since the city of Lincoln has partnered with them. All of the road closures will be posted on them.

The Pine Lake construction is expected to be done this fall, and 84th and Havelock should be completed next month before Super Fair.

