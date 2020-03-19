Construction companies help Bryan Health hospitals meet supply needs through donations

Construction companies are pitching in at local hospitals, helping provide extra masks and respirators that are normally used in construction, to Bryan Health.

"We are inspired by what the community is doing for us," Bob Ravenscroft, with Bryan Health said.

Ravenscroft said Sampson Construction donated masks and Hausmann Construction donated air purifying respirators.

"These things are incredibly motivating to us as we deal with this to know that people are behind their healthcare system and thinking of us, we cannot thank them enough," Ravenscroft said.

Both are supplies vital to helping treat infectious diseases, that the hospital is having hard time keeping in stock.

"We're still okay right now, but if we get to that crucial stage, we'll have to have a serious conversation about state and federal level resources," John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center.

They're also taking a hit to their supply of testing kits, not just those that test for COVID-19, but those that test for other illnesses like the flu.

"As we're ruling things out, that's getting tight," Ravenscroft said.

Again, they emphasized that they haven't run out of anything yet.

There are federal and state stockpiles of PPE supplies like masks, gloves, isolation gowns, etc. that could be used if needed.

"Supplies for when there are pandemics or emergencies that hospitals can access, it's something they'll ration out," Woodrich said.

Bryan has still only tested 22 people for the virus, all have been negative or are pending results.

If you're having symptoms of COVID-19 and want to be screened, this is the process they recommend you follow:

1. Do an EZ visit consultation on Bryan Health's website, this will allow you to talk with a doctor through an online portal, reducing the risk of the spread of any germs. They'll ask about your symptoms and decide if you should seek care in-person.

2. If the doctor recommended you seek further treatment, they suggest you go to Bryan LifePointe urgent care where they have dedicated a special entrance and wing of treatment rooms to those with upper respiratory symptoms.

3.There, you'll likely be tested for the flu which takes about 15 minutes. If you have the flu, you'll be treated and sent home. 4. If you test negative for the flu, you'll likely do a respiratory pathogen panel, which can test for other things like RSV, Rhinovirus or other Coronaviruses, that are not COVID-19. This test takes about two hours, so you'll probably be sent home to wait for results.

5. If you don't test positive for any of those viruses, then they'll screen for trouble breathing and fever. If you've had a fever consistently and are experiencing trouble breathing then they'll consult with the state health department about whether or not you could be tested for COVID-19.

"If they've been running a fever for a few days at 100.4 or higher that is a good signal and having difficulty breathing, and if we feel someone has come in here and we've talked to the state and they have made the decision not to do the testing, if we feel that person is at any risk at that time we will admit them we can't do testing," Woodrich said.

They are hoping to start being able to test for COVID-19 at Bryan Health locations soon.

