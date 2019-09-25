Construction company investigated for possible scams in Seward County

Seward County authorities are warning people of an out of state asphalt company that is conducting a scam in the area.

According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, a company named Hot Tar & Construction out of Spiro, OK has been known to go door to door telling people they have leftover asphalt from a large job and they will asphalt the resident’s driveway for a discounted price.

When the job is completed the homeowner is given a bill far above the agreed upon amount and the work is often of poor quality.

In another scam, they are known to offer driveway sealing services. It has been discovered that the company sprays used motor oil on the driveway.

According to SCSO, the group has gone by several names including Harry Cooper’s Asphalt and Maintenance, H and Son’s, and Cooper’s Sealcoating & Asphalt.

The group has also been known to operate in several states including North and South Dakota, Kansas, Ohio, Arkansas, and Texas.

Fraud charges against this company are pending in some states.