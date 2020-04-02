Construction crews get head start due to COVID-19, but not without some new rules

Construction crews are had at work on streets throughout Lincoln, despite a pandemic going on around them.

Construction is an essential service-- and while traffic volumes across the Capital City have dropped 40 percent-- they're able to get to sites faster than they normally would. Construction season is starting sooner, but that doesn't mean they will finish all of their projects ahead of schedule. New guidelines like social distancing and other health regulations can bog down the construction process.

"Because school is closed, we're able to start that one earlier in the construction season than we expected," said Thomas Shafer, the Assistant City Engineer with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. He's talking about work outside of Lincoln East High School on 70th and "A." "Hopefully things progress as they have and we'll be able to get it done earlier."

Shafer said the extreme drops in traffic volumes across the city have made it easier for city-contracted crews to get out and start working.

"In some cases we're evaluating we can start that lane closure earlier or leave it up longer. Both of those things are helping us get more production out of our projects," said Shafer. "Somethings aren't as efficient as they normally would be as they try to maintain distance and work with smaller crews. The extra time may be offset that we can work longer into the day."

The extra time may help road crews get out to work sooner, but not all types of construction are benefitting in this way. McKinnis Inc said they have seen business slow down since COVID-19 came to Nebraska.

"We're still able to perform our job but it's a lot slower pace," said Jeremy McKinnis, the vice president. "Obviously we will be impacted as a business from COVID, but we're still trying to do business as usual."

McKinnis and his crew are offering virtual inspections and meetings, and are keeping crews on-site healthy with social distancing regulations and sanitizer. But further access to material might prove to be a problem down the road. Said McKinnis.

"Plants are shutting down, that may become an issue as far as moving material to our job sites."

Shafer and McKinnis both say despite the new regulations slowing them down, it's important to keep their workers healthy.

"We want to try where we can to implement best practices," said Shafer.

Shafer recommends visiting this link to learn more about projects