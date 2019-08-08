I-80 westbound near Lincoln closed due to construction delays

Construction on Interstate 80 is causing significant traffic delays outside of Lincoln, and traffic is being directed off the Interstate near I-180 near mile marker 401.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, construction between mile marker 380-381, near Seward, is causing the delay.

NSP said that due to the traffic volume, cars are being exited near MM 401, and are asking people to take the Highway 34 and reenter I-80 at the Seward exit.

The delays and rerouting are expected to continue until enough traffic clears through the construction zone.

