Man arrested after driving stolen construction equipment into field south of Plattsmouth

A wild scene played out in the fields near Murray on Friday morning.

A witness told 6 News that a man stole a track loader from a construction site, barricaded himself inside, and drove several miles.

A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter tracked the loader, and a significant police presence was on scene where the man came to a stop.

He was taken into custody near Highway 75 and Waverly Road, not far from the Plattsmouth Airport.

The witness said some nearby railroad tracks may need to be repaired, but 6 News is still waiting on damage details from authorities.

—

