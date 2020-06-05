Man arrested after driving stolen construction equipment into field south of Plattsmouth

MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) -- A wild scene played out in the fields near Murray on Friday morning.
A witness told 6 News that a man stole a track loader from a construction site, barricaded himself inside, and drove several miles.
A Nebraska State Patrol helicopter tracked the loader, and a significant police presence was on scene where the man came to a stop.
He was taken into custody near Highway 75 and Waverly Road, not far from the Plattsmouth Airport.
The witness said some nearby railroad tracks may need to be repaired, but 6 News is still waiting on damage details from authorities.
