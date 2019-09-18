Construction on GI's Sycamore Street underpass delayed after summer rainstorms

This year's heavy winds and flooding are continuing to cause problems in central Nebraska. Now it's affecting one Grand Island construction project, pushing it back nearly a month. .

Grand Island's Sycamore Street underpass has been under construction since November 2018. (Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)

The project on Sycamore Street's underpass has been in the works since last November. The plan was originally for it to be finished by the end of September, but the Public Works department says with the rough year we've had weather-wise it's looking like it will be closer to the end of October.

Workers lost many days over the last few months due to bad weather with a heavy freeze and thaw in the winter, then the amount of rain in the spring and summer.

"Rain and high ground waters caused problems all over the city," Public Works Director John Collins said. "All those did damage to each of our construction projects and this one got hit by all of them. So instead of opening it now, we are going to expect to open it in October."

The area is typically a high traffic road with as many 900 cars passing through it each day. The Public Works Department says Grand Island residents have been very patient throughout the process despite the almost year long inconvenience.

"We knew this was going to have a really big impact because of the number of people using it and the fact there's not that many places you can cross the railroad when there's a train blocking," Collins said. "But they're putting up with it very well and being very nice about it."

If all goes as expected and they do wrap up by the end of October, the underpass will reopen but these side streets will still be closed and they continue to work on them and cleaning up these surrounding parking lots.