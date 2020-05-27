Construction season picks up in Lincoln

The City of Lincoln feels good about where it's at this construction season.

COVID-19 is actually giving it a head start but like any construction season, there are still hurdles to overcome to get everything done on time.

Construction season doesn't peak until next month but if you've been driving around Lincoln you know it's getting started.

"Anytime you get to May and the weather starts to get warmer we start to ramp up," said Thomas Shafer the Assistant City Engineer with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Some of the bigger projects like the area near West A Street and the long stretch of 40th street are set to be under construction until about August.

"I'm sure a lot of folks know about West A, it's been ongoing since early this year," said Shafer. "With sewer work first, then the water and roadway improvements. Also, South 40th is something we started last month, between Highway 2 and Pioneers is a big one."

The city says like all construction season it hits snags. With unforeseen utility projects and other unknowns under the dirt but right now one of the biggest is the rain.

"You know we can't put wet dirt back down in the hole," said Shafer. "You have to get it dried out. You have to get it turned over and exposed to the air and get it all dry before you can put it back in. Those certainly get slowed down where you have lots of dirt and where its piled-up or there's just not a hard surface on top of it."

As the weather gets warmer the city says it still has a few large projects that drivers should be preparing for.

"North 70th just south of Havelock that stretch of roadway is getting a mill and overlay," said Shafer. "Down south 56th and Yankee Hill will be starting in June, that is an intersection improvement."

The city says if you have any questions about those upcoming projects the best place to look is their website.