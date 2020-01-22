Controversial campground not moving to northeast Lancaster County

Less than 24 hours after an hours-long public hearing over a controversial campground in northeast Lancaster County, the owners are withdrawing their request to build.

In an email to Lancaster County leaders, the Queen family, who owns the current site, said the amendments would be "too restrictive for us to operate a quality and profitable campground."

The site was proposed to go right off of Highway 77 and Davey Road. Currently, Camp-A-Way is near I-80 and Highway 34, about 12 miles away.

Original plans called for a campground with 240 sites, but an amendment proposed Tuesday shifted that number to 150.

The Queens also noted the opposition's passion and organization, and said, "We do want to make it clear that our motivation for building a campground in this fine County was to give back to the community and its visitors who gave us an opportunity 25 years ago."

The Planning Commission originally approved the plan 5-3 in December, but county commissioners set a public hearing date for January 21 because of the controversy. Neighbors told 10/11 NOW in early January that it would be a nightmare if it was built, citing concerns over a drain in resources.

There's even a group called "Say No To RV Town" in direct opposition to the campground being built.

However, experts who testified, said water resources would be okay with the number of campsites proposed.

The email to county officials did not mention future plans for Camp-A-Way