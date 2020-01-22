Convicted sex offender sentenced for offering $200 to have sex with 15-year-old

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Travis Larkin, 29, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln. Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Larkin to 15 ½ years in prison for attempting to entice a minor.

There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Larkin will serve a 20-year term of supervised release. Larkin, a registered sex offender, had a prior conviction in 2013 for attempted sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.

Larkin responded to an online advertisement to have a sexual encounter with a minor. Larkin made an agreement with whom he believed to be the child’s mother to pay her $200 to have sex with her 15-year-old daughter.

Larkin was intercepted by the FBI and the Lincoln Police Department on the way into the hotel where he was to meet up with the minor. In his possession at time of arrest were alcohol, condoms, a little over $200 in cash, and a sex toy.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department.