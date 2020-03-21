Cook's message to players, fans during pandemic

Sports being canceled have many Nebraskans heartbroken, but during this time of uncertainty Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach John Cook gives his take on coronavirus and his message of hope.

"If we were able to play sports and do things, it would feel a lot more normal to be here," said John Cook.

Instead of Nebraska playing in their spring match in Grand Island all the volleyball players and coaches have gone home.

"Knowing that they might not be able to get back, that here may be quarantine when they get back it's just the risk we take,” said Cook.

Cook compared this uncertainty to 9/11.

The difference with this pandemic is no one knows when it will end, but the head coach is optimistic.

"Now we're learning how our world revolves around sports, and I think our fans are going to appreciate it more, our players are going to appreciate it more. There could be a really good win-win out of all of this,” said Cook.

The next sporting event for volleyball is the red white match, and Cook can already feel the electricity in the Devaney.

"I can imagine right now the pent up emotion that's going to be in our fans coming to a sporting event, seeing Herbie Husker out there and do all those things, I can just feel it, and that keeps me fired up everyday,” said Cook.

The volleyball team is hoping to make it up to the fans for the spring game being canceled.

Cook says they're working on going to two destinations next spring. They're still planning on playing in Grand Island and are working on the second location.

