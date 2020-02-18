Cool weather brings a chance of snow on Wednesday

Tuesday night into Wednesday, another push of arctic air will move into the area along a cold front, cooling back temperatures on Wednesday into the teens and 20s. Thanks to this front and an upper level disturbance, snow is expected to develop across Greater Nebraska and northern Nebraska early Wednesday.

A little light freezing drizzle may be mixed in with the snow as well. This area of snow is expected to expand in coverage through the morning and early afternoon, following the cold front as it pushes south. The front is expected to weaken into the later hours of our Wednesday, and precipitation should follow suit, coming to an end by late evening. We expect precipitation to reach the Lincoln area during the late afternoon/evening time frame, coming to an end before midnight.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in a wide band from southwestern to northeastern Nebraska where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place. Anywhere from 2"-5" of accumulation is possible in this area and locally higher totals can be expected in heavy snow bands. Lincoln is in the trace-1" area at this time. Type and timing of precipitation depends heavily on the movement and strength of the cold front, so there is still uncertainty with the forecast. Continue to stay with 10/11 Now for updates.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be chilly, beginning in the teens to the north to the low 20s in the south. Afternoon highs only reach the upper teens north and mid 30s south. Lincoln will top out in the upper 20s.

Thursday through Saturday looks dry at this time with a warming trend expected. Friday could be breezy. Another chance of precipitation is in the forecast by the end of the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with a very small chance of snow or freezing drizzle early Wednesday morning. Lows in the mid to upper teens. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, cold, and breezy. 60% chance of snow. A trace to 1" of snowfall accumulation possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly clear and cold. Overnight lows around 10.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds gusting to 30 MPH.