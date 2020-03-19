Coping with COVID-19: Here are seven actions you can take today to take care of your mental health

During this time where people are checking temperatures, monitoring for coughs and other respiratory symptoms, Bryan Health officials are urging people to take their mental health care seriously as well.

"Your daily mental wellness and self care is vital during this situation," Dr. Dave Meyers, Ph.D with Bryan Health said in a press conference Thursday.

Meyers said it's important for everyone to realize a little anxiety is normal during something like a pandemic, but there are ways to help prevent that anxiety from accelerating into something that impacts people's every day lives.

"Our community and world are changing daily, this brings additional stress and it's that wear and tear that's a concern," he said.

Here are seven things he recommends adults do to help combat the stress:

1. Practice self care through breathing and relaxation. Take a few minutes every day to take some deep breaths and think positive thoughts.

2. Start a journal, and after thinking positive thoughts, take it a step further and write them down.

3. Stay connected. Right now, it's important to keep distance, but that doesn't mean people can't connect through social media, texts or phone calls.

4. Find someone trusted to share feelings of stress and anxiety with, talk about what you're feeling to really process those thoughts.

5. Have some fun. Watch a favorite movie, go for a walk, play a game, etc.

6. Don't overexposure yourself to too much information about the pandemic. It's important to stay informed, but don't over-indulge.

7. Continue doing the big three: exercise (at home or outside, not at local gyms), maintain a healthy diet and get a good night's sleep.

Here are four things he recommends parents do to help their children cope:

1. Answer children's questions and talk about the pandemic and current situation with them.

2. Assure your children they are safe and that your family and community are prepared to handle the situation.

3. Limit children's exposure to social media and news coverage of the pandemic.

4. Keep a structure in their lives, help them plan a routine for their day, just like they'd have if they were at school.

If even with these measures, stress and anxiety are overwhelming and are impacting your life, Meyers said there's a depression and anxiety screenings on their website, which will provide some direction for next steps.

If having suicidal thoughts, or thoughts of self harm call 911 or the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or come to the Bryan West Mental Health Emergency room.

"It's important we practice self care, we can't stress that enough," Meyers said.