Copper burglaries in rural Nebraska cost farmers thousands in repairs

"I don't know what there is I can do," said Dennis Scamehorn while standing on his York County farm. "How can I feel? I just have to deal."

Dennis Scamehorn's copper farm equipment has been burglarized 4 times in the last seven years.

In the past 7 years, copper wiring has been stolen from Scamehorn's center pivots 4 times. He said it's not uncommon for farms to be spread out, so there is no way he could have noticed the theft. The wiring is nearly $10,000 to replace. Scamehorn's insurance covers most of it, but the most recent burglary left him to pay $1,000 out of pocket. Scamehorn estimates that in total, he's spent nearly $6,000 in the last 7 years for center pivot repairs

"What can I do? I'd like to have it at the back door, but," said Scamehorn.

The thieves are after the thin copper wiring in the span wire that makes the wheels on the center pivot move. The copper wires are covered in a plastic coating and can easily be melted to make the copper blocks. The York County attorney said that these wires don't typically amount to more than a couple hundred bucks, but the damage the thieves cause could result in a felony charge.

As far as Scamehorn knows, nobody has been caught in his case.

"Just has to be a matter of luck of timing, I guess, if you're going to catch them," said Scamehorn.

Copper theft isn't isolated to one county. Polk County farmers were hit 7 times in one week, prompting neighboring counties like York, Hamilton and Seward to be proactive. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka is asking the rural community to be vigilant, estimating the county has lost $100,000 in copper wiring from rural farmers.

"If you see something, call right away.. It's a hard crime scene to investigate," said Vrbka. "We had one deputy that sat on an elevator in Bradshaw, Nebraska with binoculars just hoping they would see something, some headlights out there."

County sheriffs recommend that farmers attach game cameras nearby, use clips to attach the span wire to the pivot and set their pivots back in the field away from the road.

Yet, despite wire clips, game cameras and law enforcement lookouts, Scamehorn is still at a loss for what to do next.

"I don't know how else, or what else to do. Because I can't be out there all the time."